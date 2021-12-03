Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,649 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

