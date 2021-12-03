Invesco Ltd. Buys 21,115 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200,611 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

