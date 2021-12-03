Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,133 shares of company stock worth $1,336,512. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.57 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $923.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.