Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDEC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000.

UDEC stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

