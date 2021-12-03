Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after buying an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $924.99 million, a PE ratio of 99.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

