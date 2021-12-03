Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on January 18th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 166.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $168.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.