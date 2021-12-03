BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

