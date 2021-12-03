RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

RICK stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $81.65.

In related news, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 85.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

