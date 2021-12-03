Investec Initiates Coverage on Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Equities researchers at Investec started coverage on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.