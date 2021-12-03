JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Underweight

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

