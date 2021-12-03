Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.48 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.