B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 589.56 ($7.70).

LON BME opened at GBX 636.20 ($8.31) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 465.41 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 600.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 575.22.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

