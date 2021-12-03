JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Tesco stock opened at GBX 278.95 ($3.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.14. The firm has a market cap of £21.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

