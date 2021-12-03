Fundamentun LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $94.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

