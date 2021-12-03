Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,760 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

BUFR stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

