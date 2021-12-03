Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 704 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.