Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,014 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

