Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $332,000 Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PDFS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

