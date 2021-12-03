Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $233,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HSTM stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

