Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $645.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBR. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

