Credit Suisse AG Has $198,000 Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.