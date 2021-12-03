Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CEIX stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $751.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.56.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

