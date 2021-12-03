The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Cato worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

NYSE:CATO opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.