Brokers Set Expectations for The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

DSGX stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $883,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

