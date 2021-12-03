Brokers Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS.
BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion.
TSE:DOO opened at C$99.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. BRP has a one year low of C$76.36 and a one year high of C$129.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 3.55%.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
