Brokers Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.56.

TSE:DOO opened at C$99.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. BRP has a one year low of C$76.36 and a one year high of C$129.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

