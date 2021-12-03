Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.