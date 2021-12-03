D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $46,826.10 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

