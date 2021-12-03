U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) EVP Sells $40,442.40 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of USX stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

