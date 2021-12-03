G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
