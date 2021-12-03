G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

