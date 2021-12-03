Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.78 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

