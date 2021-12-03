John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTBC stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 71.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTBC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.