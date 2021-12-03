John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MTBC stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.83.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTBC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.