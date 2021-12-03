Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $76.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,643. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

