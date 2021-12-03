BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BRP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.