Fundamentun LLC Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

