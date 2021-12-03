Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,298 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.