Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RRGB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

