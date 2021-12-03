State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 260 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 43.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 46.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 98,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 160.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.23. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.