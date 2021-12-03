DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DSP Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 135,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of -156.99, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

