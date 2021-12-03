Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 49,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $475.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.