State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 506 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBS. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

EBS opened at $42.72 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

