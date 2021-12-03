Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,740 shares of company stock worth $23,728,581 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

