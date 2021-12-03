Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.74% of Skyline Champion worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SKY opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.