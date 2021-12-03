NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.