Comparing Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) & Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardax and Schrödinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 1.53 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.14 Schrödinger $108.10 million 25.07 -$24.46 million ($1.16) -32.96

Cardax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schrödinger. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Schrödinger -64.76% -13.24% -10.88%

Risk and Volatility

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cardax and Schrödinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Schrödinger 0 2 4 0 2.67

Schrödinger has a consensus price target of $77.17, indicating a potential upside of 101.85%. Given Schrödinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Cardax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Schrödinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Cardax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

