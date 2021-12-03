Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after buying an additional 258,557 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 96,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

