Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.34.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $360.28 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Snowflake by 35.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Snowflake by 33.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

