Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 15,430 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LABP opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LABP. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

