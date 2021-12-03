ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

NASDAQ SCOB opened at $9.74 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.