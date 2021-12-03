Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $119.30 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -149.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

