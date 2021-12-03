Robert T. Webb Buys 1,000 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NHI opened at $53.24 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.