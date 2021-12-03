Robert T. Webb Buys 1,000 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NHI opened at $53.24 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

